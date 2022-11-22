 Skip to content

Ghost Song update for 22 November 2022

1.1.11

Build 9988968

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed minor controller aim issue
  • Adjusted the dash cooldown UI element that appears over the player after dashing, to properly indicate the exact time before re-dashing for free is possible
  • Iframes for dash cooldown is indicated by a more brightly colored green particle effect
  • Slightly shortened the iframes cooldown after dashing

Ghost Song Content Depot 347801
