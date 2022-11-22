- Fixed minor controller aim issue
- Adjusted the dash cooldown UI element that appears over the player after dashing, to properly indicate the exact time before re-dashing for free is possible
- Iframes for dash cooldown is indicated by a more brightly colored green particle effect
- Slightly shortened the iframes cooldown after dashing
Ghost Song update for 22 November 2022
1.1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
