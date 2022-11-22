- Fixed the beacon not activating
- Adjusted Stats window to show Min/Max stat values
- Fixed item description windows on mouse hover
- Fixed unequipping something that adjusted max stat values not returning the full amount of bonus points after reducing stat value back to new max limit
Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022
Patch v0.3.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
