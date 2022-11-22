 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch v0.3.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9988755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the beacon not activating
  • Adjusted Stats window to show Min/Max stat values
  • Fixed item description windows on mouse hover
  • Fixed unequipping something that adjusted max stat values not returning the full amount of bonus points after reducing stat value back to new max limit

Changed files in this update

Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link