Naval Hurricane update for 22 November 2022

Update 0.098a. Autosave functionality and a couple of bugfixes

Naval Hurricane update for 22 November 2022

Update 0.098a.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto save with an interval of five player turns has been added. The ability to change the interval through the Settings screen will be added later.
  • Increased the opacity of the inactive show object report buttons to make them more noticeable.
  • Slightly increased the damage to modules from fire.
  • A couple bugs have been fixed.

