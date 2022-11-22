- Auto save with an interval of five player turns has been added. The ability to change the interval through the Settings screen will be added later.
- Increased the opacity of the inactive show object report buttons to make them more noticeable.
- Slightly increased the damage to modules from fire.
- A couple bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 22 November 2022
Update 0.098a. Autosave functionality and a couple of bugfixes
