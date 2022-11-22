 Skip to content

Bound By Blades update for 22 November 2022

Hotfix Patch - Fixing Tower and Materials Disappearing

Build 9988132

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Patch

  • Fixed Tower levels being incompletable
  • Fixed pet missions removing materials from players

Please let us know if you experience anymore issues and we'll work on them asap!

