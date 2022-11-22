Hotfix Patch - Fixing Tower and Materials Disappearing

Hotfix Patch
- Fixed Tower levels being incompletable
- Fixed pet missions removing materials from players
Please let us know if you experience anymore issues and we'll work on them asap!
