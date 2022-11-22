 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 22 November 2022

Nudge/Tilt Improvements & Art Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9988104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nudge/Tilt Mechanics

  • The table has a new rocking effect when nudged (visual change only, ball handles the same as it did in previous versions).
  • Balance Changes: 3 Nudges lead to a tilt, down from 4. Each Nudge timer now resets at 1 second instead of 1.15 seconds.

Art Changes

  • Devious Donna has been added to the following tables and sporting the proper attire: Hectic Highway, Charming Chopper, Magical Meadows, Wonderful Willows.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Changed files in this update

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic Content Depot 1807691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link