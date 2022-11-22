Nudge/Tilt Improvements & Art Update

Nudge/Tilt Mechanics
- The table has a new rocking effect when nudged (visual change only, ball handles the same as it did in previous versions).
- Balance Changes: 3 Nudges lead to a tilt, down from 4. Each Nudge timer now resets at 1 second instead of 1.15 seconds.
Art Changes
- Devious Donna has been added to the following tables and sporting the proper attire: Hectic Highway, Charming Chopper, Magical Meadows, Wonderful Willows.
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Changed files in this update