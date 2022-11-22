- Fixed inventory menu not scrolling all items when there's more than 100 items in the grid
- Fixed trade menu not scrolling all items when there's more than 100 items in either grid
- Fixed equipment getting merged when transferring between inventories
- Fixed extreme lag in inventory menu when there's lots of items
Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022
Patch v0.3.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update