Your Quest 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch v0.3.2.3

Patch v0.3.2.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed inventory menu not scrolling all items when there's more than 100 items in the grid
  • Fixed trade menu not scrolling all items when there's more than 100 items in either grid
  • Fixed equipment getting merged when transferring between inventories
  • Fixed extreme lag in inventory menu when there's lots of items

Changed files in this update

Your Quest 2 Content Depot 1220511
