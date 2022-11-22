v0.7.10 Small Update

Additions

We are excited to announce a new feature to GME. This update gives you the ability to save minis for future use making playing your TTRPGs just a little easier. You'll be able to save the stats of any mini you want and can bring it back into any world you need with those stats carried over.

There are two ways to do this.

While searching through minis in the Library you can press Ctrl + Left Click on any mini button to add it to your "Quiver". It will create a new entry for you with blank stats. If you already have a mini down with some stats and you want to save it for later you only need to open the mini radial menu with Right Click. You will see a save icon that will take all of its stats and info and create a new entry in your quiver for you.

Any time you want to bring these minis into your world you can click where the mini button is normally at the bottom of the screen and choose to go to your "Mini Quiver" instead of looking at the normal Library.

Changes

The UI for the main menu was overhauled greatly. The goal is to make something that is much simpler and cleaner for everyone to use. It all functions mostly the same with the exception of a new addition in that being you can select "Simple Map Sizes" when creating worlds. Instead of having to select your X/Y grid size you can pick between some already laid out options. Of course, you can still opt to use custom settings if none of the simple ones are to your liking.

The main menu also had the rendered 3D background removed for now to judge how much it increases performance for those who are just starting up GME for the first time.

Additionally, those of you who like creating maps with the free version of GME have now been given three save slots instead of just one. We hope this lets you take more time to enjoy GME and try out some of the new features!

Thank You

I would like to say thanks to everyone who has supported GME and continues to use it for your TTRPGs we aim to keep polishing what we have until everything works flawlessly!