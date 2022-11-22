Pokaban - Update 1.0.1

Fixes
Saving progress
There was an issue that prevented users from updating a level with a better score.
- The UI now will reflect the new star count and progress will be saved correctly.
- Completing a level will also show the accurate star count on the results screen.
Hint system
The hint system was not working as expected. The hint system will show a player the next best move to make. A hint will be given after a player has been inactive for a few seconds. The hints will show more frequently if you are struggling to complete a level.
- Added a default key-binding for hints.
- There has been a binding added to the settings menu.
- The hint text won't appear after completing a level, let the joker dance and enjoy it's victory!
Changed files in this update