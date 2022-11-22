Pokaban - Update 1.0.1

Fixes

Saving progress

There was an issue that prevented users from updating a level with a better score.

The UI now will reflect the new star count and progress will be saved correctly.

Completing a level will also show the accurate star count on the results screen.

Hint system

The hint system was not working as expected. The hint system will show a player the next best move to make. A hint will be given after a player has been inactive for a few seconds. The hints will show more frequently if you are struggling to complete a level.