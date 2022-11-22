 Skip to content

Jelly Brawl update for 22 November 2022

1.6.3 Day 1 Patch (Lots of Fixes)

Build 9987680

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jelly Brawl is OUT NOW on Xbox!


Changes:

  • Fix Returning to menu from race cause the UI is hidden
  • Fix joining room that has just played a game shows "game over"
  • Fix "No boss" mode in custom
  • Fix the title sprite animation after pressing start
  • Fix online names with spaces incorrectly displaying
  • Hit & Run, Make shops cheaper
  • Play sound effects only on forward ticks (water, saw, etc.) networking
  • Make effects only play on forward tick networking
  • Security look laggy in Hit & Run
  • Call physics wakeup on players every 1 second (Fix them avoiding conveyors and moving platforms if not moving since start)
  • Player disconnect fix
  • Fix Saw blade is broken in level editor when placed and saved
  • Fix bombs not pushing people
  • Fix Colliding with powerup at same time as another player
  • Fix some AI boss rounds failing to end
  • Fix game over text after every round on client (Should say round loss or win)
  • Other general fixes

Love you.
Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

