1.6.3 Day 1 Patch (Lots of Fixes)

Jelly Brawl is OUT NOW on Xbox!
Changes:
- Fix Returning to menu from race cause the UI is hidden
- Fix joining room that has just played a game shows "game over"
- Fix "No boss" mode in custom
- Fix the title sprite animation after pressing start
- Fix online names with spaces incorrectly displaying
- Hit & Run, Make shops cheaper
- Play sound effects only on forward ticks (water, saw, etc.) networking
- Make effects only play on forward tick networking
- Security look laggy in Hit & Run
- Call physics wakeup on players every 1 second (Fix them avoiding conveyors and moving platforms if not moving since start)
- Player disconnect fix
- Fix Saw blade is broken in level editor when placed and saved
- Fix bombs not pushing people
- Fix Colliding with powerup at same time as another player
- Fix some AI boss rounds failing to end
- Fix game over text after every round on client (Should say round loss or win)
- Other general fixes
Love you.
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
