Combots update for 22 November 2022

UPDATE #89

Fixes

  • The spray was still not displayed on some buildings in Megapolis
  • Some buildings in Megapolis had invisible walls above them
  • Axel could not climb some buildings in Megapolis
  • When using the camera from 3rd person, the camera passed through many buildings in the Megapolis
  • A quick click on the Custom Game button created multiple windows
  • Sometimes cars could push robots a lot when interacting (mostly Trak)

Changes

  • Reduced the amount of health, speed and time to regeneration
  • In Elimination mode, health regeneration reappears
  • Changed the way values are rendered above the robot (health, name, etc.) from 3D to 2D, which gives perfect visibility at any distance
  • Missiles will now target invisible targets as well
  • Teleport has been removed
  • Updated gamepad controls
  • When AIs take double damage this will be displayed on their health bar

Module rework

  • Now robots have armor (100 units), which have a faster recovery time than health
  • Each armor has additional bonuses for robots that are applied when the armor is empty
  • Bonuses are similar to what the modules had

