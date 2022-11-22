UPDATE #89

Fixes
- The spray was still not displayed on some buildings in Megapolis
- Some buildings in Megapolis had invisible walls above them
- Axel could not climb some buildings in Megapolis
- When using the camera from 3rd person, the camera passed through many buildings in the Megapolis
- A quick click on the Custom Game button created multiple windows
- Sometimes cars could push robots a lot when interacting (mostly Trak)
Changes
- Reduced the amount of health, speed and time to regeneration
- In Elimination mode, health regeneration reappears
- Changed the way values are rendered above the robot (health, name, etc.) from 3D to 2D, which gives perfect visibility at any distance
- Missiles will now target invisible targets as well
- Teleport has been removed
- Updated gamepad controls
- When AIs take double damage this will be displayed on their health bar
Module rework
- Now robots have armor (100 units), which have a faster recovery time than health
- Each armor has additional bonuses for robots that are applied when the armor is empty
- Bonuses are similar to what the modules had
Changed files in this update