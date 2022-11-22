 Skip to content

Citywars Tower Defense update for 22 November 2022

Kart Collision Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9987411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick fix. The new Ragdoll system had broken the Kart controller. Entering a Kart would collide against the ragdoll making the kart flying in the air. Now it's fixed :D

Changed files in this update

Citywars Tower Defense Windows Depot 1890652
