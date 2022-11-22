Quick fix. The new Ragdoll system had broken the Kart controller. Entering a Kart would collide against the ragdoll making the kart flying in the air. Now it's fixed :D
Citywars Tower Defense update for 22 November 2022
Kart Collision Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
