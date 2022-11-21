- Added some entities from EP1/EP2 (Entities only. Episodic singleplayer still isn't playable)
- Note: For now the game doesn't ship with Episodic content. You'll need to install either the episodes or Source SDK Base 2013 Singleplayer (should be free to everyone) to get the content.
- If you run a server without EP2 content installed, it's very possible it may crash by spawning EP2 entities.
- Improved dedicated server mounting of additional game content
- Made changes to stunstick that prevented HL2 singleplayer from being playable
- Made changes to HEV suit that prevented HL2 singleplayer from being playable
- Made changes to spawn points that affected HL2 singleplayer
- Several crash fixes
- Added bhop
Updates for Nov 21 2022
