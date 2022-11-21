 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bendy and the Dark Revival update for 21 November 2022

Update v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9986514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Options Updates

Graphics Update
Graphics:

  • VSync OFF should no longer cap frame rate

Resolution Update
Graphics:

  • Resolution can now be selected for 16:9 and 16:10 displays

Sensitivity Update
Controls:

  • Sensitivity will now effect both mouse and controller look speed.
  • Smooth Camera OFF will switch the camera movement be more responsive, but will cause some jitter in the environment while moving.

Graphics:

  • VSync OFF will cause sensitivity to become unstable, and will need Smooth Camera to be turned OFF.

General Updates

  • Enemy AI stuck state when hiding resolved
  • Death sequences being canceled by movement resolved
  • Section loading and initializing when traveling resolved
  • Interaction Text displaying CANNOT FIND TERM resolved
  • Interactable objects flickering when highlighting resolved
  • Random respawn locations resolved
  • Game resource files updated to be less bloated
  • Collision updates in areas where there was no collision
  • Several sequence breaking bugs resolved (sorry speed runners)
  • Wandering is a terrible sin...
  • Additional secrets added

Changed files in this update

Bendy and the Dark Revival Content Depot 1063661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link