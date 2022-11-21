Update v1.0.1

Options Updates
Graphics Update
Graphics:
- VSync OFF should no longer cap frame rate
Resolution Update
Graphics:
- Resolution can now be selected for 16:9 and 16:10 displays
Sensitivity Update
Controls:
- Sensitivity will now effect both mouse and controller look speed.
- Smooth Camera OFF will switch the camera movement be more responsive, but will cause some jitter in the environment while moving.
Graphics:
- VSync OFF will cause sensitivity to become unstable, and will need Smooth Camera to be turned OFF.
General Updates
- Enemy AI stuck state when hiding resolved
- Death sequences being canceled by movement resolved
- Section loading and initializing when traveling resolved
- Interaction Text displaying CANNOT FIND TERM resolved
- Interactable objects flickering when highlighting resolved
- Random respawn locations resolved
- Game resource files updated to be less bloated
- Collision updates in areas where there was no collision
- Several sequence breaking bugs resolved (sorry speed runners)
- Wandering is a terrible sin...
- Additional secrets added
Changed files in this update