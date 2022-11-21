- Added an endless arena mode to the hub. It's functional right now but will receive new content in the near future
- Added a button to the liquid brewer and made some minor visual tweaks
- You can now brew different types of almond water depending on how many almonds you put in
- Added a new gun: Double barrel shotgun
- Made some minor adjustments to the weapons room of the tutorial
- Added some almond water to the skin-stealer factory area
- Removed the seated mode in favor of a less janky method
- Made some adjustments with bullet placement inside magazines
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 21 November 2022
V. 2.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
