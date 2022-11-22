Update Notes for Build Betelgeuse 10805 (minor update)

Changes for 10805:
- Initial gamepad controller support (experimental)
- First time welcome/analytics info
- Playtester names in credits
- Fixed several null reference exceptions
- Various performance improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes for 10805:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update