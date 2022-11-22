 Skip to content

Starcom: Unknown Space Playtest update for 22 November 2022

Update Notes for Build Betelgeuse 10805 (minor update)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes for 10805:

  • Initial gamepad controller support (experimental)
  • First time welcome/analytics info
  • Playtester names in credits
  • Fixed several null reference exceptions
  • Various performance improvements

