D'LIRIUM update for 21 November 2022

Beta-19.29

Build 9986114 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Slightly reworked command menu
  • Fixed bug that a monster removed with the entity "Destroyer" will not be removed from level kills goal
  • Fixed misprint in one of console commands
  • Fixed inability to program flight speed of object "obj_SlimeNightmare"
  • Fixed bug that caused the map usage hint to appear when the map was picked up again after loading the game
  • Fixed incorrect operation of modes 5, 6, 7 and 8 of "e_compare_type" for the Entity Comparator
  • Fixed a bug that caused a spent key in the cathedral to remain in inventory until the next level
  • Fixed Dismas's kill info reset after killing Claudia
  • Optimized gibs
  • Teleportation balls and fireballs can now be created with the Entity Spawner without errors
  • Added Entity Multidestroyer

