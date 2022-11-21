- Slightly reworked command menu
- Fixed bug that a monster removed with the entity "Destroyer" will not be removed from level kills goal
- Fixed misprint in one of console commands
- Fixed inability to program flight speed of object "obj_SlimeNightmare"
- Fixed bug that caused the map usage hint to appear when the map was picked up again after loading the game
- Fixed incorrect operation of modes 5, 6, 7 and 8 of "e_compare_type" for the Entity Comparator
- Fixed a bug that caused a spent key in the cathedral to remain in inventory until the next level
- Fixed Dismas's kill info reset after killing Claudia
- Optimized gibs
- Teleportation balls and fireballs can now be created with the Entity Spawner without errors
- Added Entity Multidestroyer
D'LIRIUM update for 21 November 2022
Beta-19.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
