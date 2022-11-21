- Updated the AI, no longer walk on roads, other than through crosswalks.
- When painting a Piece the current spraypaint is now visualized on success.
- Added moving AI to the starting zone.
- Several small improvements.
Graffiti Battle update for 21 November 2022
Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update