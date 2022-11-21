 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 21 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.6.0

Build 9985558

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the AI, no longer walk on roads, other than through crosswalks.
  • When painting a Piece the current spraypaint is now visualized on success.
  • Added moving AI to the starting zone.
  • Several small improvements.

Changed files in this update

