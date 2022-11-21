2022年11月22日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.每局结束且完成伟业，可选择已有的一件装备或技能作为传家宝，存入传家宝库中。下一局可从传家宝库中取用一件传家宝，放入背包中，可直接使用。
2.武将免死的设置细分为：武将长寿、处死俘虏、意外死亡。
3.新增点将台便利操作，可以同步设置所有部队的兵力、兵装。
交流QQ群：607451655
