 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 21 November 2022

Patch 2.1.025 Localization improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9985191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Dmitry Anupyld (Outdoordoor), we further improved localization.

Issues with tooltips have been fixed and missing commas have been added, besides fixing various typos.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1888131
  • Loading history…
Depot 1888132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link