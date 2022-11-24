 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 24 November 2022

Patch Notes [1.5.6]

Patch Notes [1.5.6]

Build 9985095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few small fixes that were needed.

  • Fixed all players in the lobby getting an error when a player with an older build gets into the online match lobby
  • Added a countdown timer for Parking Pass Season 1

