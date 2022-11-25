- Minor bug fixes;
- Stability improvements;
- Balancing fixed for some Adventures races;
Horizon Chase Turbo update for 25 November 2022
Update notes for Nov 25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Horizon Chase - Windows Depot 389141
- Loading history…
Horizon Chase - MacOS Depot 389142
- Loading history…
Horizon Chase - Linux Depot 389143
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update