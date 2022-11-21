 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 21 November 2022

0.577.4 - Worldwide Threat

Share · View all patches · Build 9984881

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Language selection menu will now show both the native language name as well as an English version of it.
  • Changed the Geologist panel behaviour for filters of minimum chunk value. Since the composition and value estimations were not happening simultaneously, hardware configured to interact with unidentified chunks and chunks above specified value had a time window in which the ore was identified for content, but not yet appraised. This caused your AR1500 manipulator to briefly release chunks while they were apprised, as well as the new ore marker filter to toggle the labels of freshly identified chunks in and out.
  • Expanded translations - French 98%, Norwegian 60%, Dutch 46%

