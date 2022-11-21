Bugfix Release 1.4.1

I've fixed some minor bugs, which are:
- Fix game crash on Diamond Sword drop
- Fix boss theme cancellation on boss kill, which didn't stop occasionally
Thanks again for the reports! Cheers!
