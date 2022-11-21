 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 21 November 2022

Bugfix Release 1.4.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've fixed some minor bugs, which are:

  • Fix game crash on Diamond Sword drop
  • Fix boss theme cancellation on boss kill, which didn't stop occasionally

Thanks again for the reports! Cheers!

