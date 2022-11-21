 Skip to content

Ghost Song update for 21 November 2022

1.1.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where "Junk Crawlers" in Junkpit could cause the player to clip through terrain and become soft locked.
  • Attempted fix for issue where some controller players lost their controller aim as a result of the recent mouse aim implementation.
  • Attempted fix for issue where some users could mess up their save file by having the game crash during the NG+ startup transition.
  • Slightly increased lifetime of Skab Device hatchlings.
  • In game timer no longer advanced while game is paused.

