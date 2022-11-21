- Fixed issue where "Junk Crawlers" in Junkpit could cause the player to clip through terrain and become soft locked.
- Attempted fix for issue where some controller players lost their controller aim as a result of the recent mouse aim implementation.
- Attempted fix for issue where some users could mess up their save file by having the game crash during the NG+ startup transition.
- Slightly increased lifetime of Skab Device hatchlings.
- In game timer no longer advanced while game is paused.
