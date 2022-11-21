 Skip to content

Notebook Entries Vol. 1 update for 21 November 2022

1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9984137

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Super small

Patch Notes:

-Removed Steam VR Pop up!
-dont look up: volume increased slightly in the intro!

that's it!

