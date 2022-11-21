- The breathless sound now only plays once per minute maximum.
- Fixed a bug that could make a ghost player cross the ground in the graveyard map
Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 21 November 2022
Broken: Paranormal investigation update 1.15
