Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 21 November 2022

Broken: Paranormal investigation update 1.15

21 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The breathless sound now only plays once per minute maximum.
  • Fixed a bug that could make a ghost player cross the ground in the graveyard map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1474391
