Early access update

v0.7.1 - 21/11/2022
# Features
- Changes on how the timer works, it should not go over 90 seconds anymore.
- The timer bar is now grayed out when the timer is paused
- Added text and feedback during Mana Gathering Phase when the player closes the Mana screen
- Various graphic improvements
- Surging wave: changed the VFX
- Ignition: Added a VFX
- Ritual of decomposition: Added a VFX when inflicting damage
- Added a new visual feedback when redeeming a code from the physical box
- Improved numbers visibility on Mana display.
- Changed the font of the message on the home screen
- Improved feedbacks during tutorials
# Bugfix
- Tornado, Air blade: fixed a softlock that could happen during PvP games.
- Fixed a softlock when releasing Mana from the player’s reserve while both Mana pools were equal.
- Fixed a bug that would happen with components applying effects when selected (example: Flame when trying to put a Tree in flames on the board)
- Fixed a bug that would happen on the Mana display screen if Mana was released during turn start.
- Fixed a bug with “Breath” that could cause one Mana pool to have a negative amount of Mana.
- Fixed Mana reserve button highlights during Mana trade.
- Rain of flames: fixed an error in the card text’s numbers.
- Fixed a bug preventing the loading pop up to close during a purchase.
- Fixed a softlock sometimes caused by Ritual of decomposition.
- Mana pools were visually reseted when the opponent was choosing their Mana, this is no longer the case.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes happen when the opponent played Condensation
- Fixed the Prodigious source + High pressure + Condensation combo that would double the amount of damage dealt by High pressure.
- Fixed various issues on timers.
- Azure ring: Fixed a softlock that would happen when using the effect to lock Mana under a spell.
- Fixed a bug preventing you from clicking some buttons when your hand was empty.
- Fixed a softlock that would happen when auto-resolving effects from cards that would send components back into the deck.
- Fixed a bug preventing a player from reconnecting if they lost their connection to Steam.
Changed files in this update