Mage Noir - Infinity update for 21 November 2022

Early access update

Share · View all patches · Build 9984040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.1 - 21/11/2022

# Features

  • Changes on how the timer works, it should not go over 90 seconds anymore.
  • The timer bar is now grayed out when the timer is paused
  • Added text and feedback during Mana Gathering Phase when the player closes the Mana screen
  • Various graphic improvements
  • Surging wave: changed the VFX
  • Ignition: Added a VFX
  • Ritual of decomposition: Added a VFX when inflicting damage
  • Added a new visual feedback when redeeming a code from the physical box
  • Improved numbers visibility on Mana display.
  • Changed the font of the message on the home screen
  • Improved feedbacks during tutorials

# Bugfix

  • Tornado, Air blade: fixed a softlock that could happen during PvP games.
  • Fixed a softlock when releasing Mana from the player’s reserve while both Mana pools were equal.
  • Fixed a bug that would happen with components applying effects when selected (example: Flame when trying to put a Tree in flames on the board)
  • Fixed a bug that would happen on the Mana display screen if Mana was released during turn start.
  • Fixed a bug with “Breath” that could cause one Mana pool to have a negative amount of Mana.
  • Fixed Mana reserve button highlights during Mana trade.
  • Rain of flames: fixed an error in the card text’s numbers.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the loading pop up to close during a purchase.
  • Fixed a softlock sometimes caused by Ritual of decomposition.
  • Mana pools were visually reseted when the opponent was choosing their Mana, this is no longer the case.
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes happen when the opponent played Condensation
  • Fixed the Prodigious source + High pressure + Condensation combo that would double the amount of damage dealt by High pressure.
  • Fixed various issues on timers.
  • Azure ring: Fixed a softlock that would happen when using the effect to lock Mana under a spell.
  • Fixed a bug preventing you from clicking some buttons when your hand was empty.
  • Fixed a softlock that would happen when auto-resolving effects from cards that would send components back into the deck.
  • Fixed a bug preventing a player from reconnecting if they lost their connection to Steam.

