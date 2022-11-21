 Skip to content

オンライン線香花火 update for 21 November 2022

Ver2.5.0 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a full screen mode to the game! 🎇
We changed some of the UI.

We fixed some bugs, such as the firework fire going out.
We hope you continue to enjoy this game.

