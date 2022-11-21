Electrician Simulator Patch 1.4.1

Dear Electricians.

We have just prepared for you another update that fixes the bugs you reported!

Patch 1.4.1

Fixed bugs:

Improvements in garage and pub lighting.

Improvements to the football lights.

Changes to the appearance of the football garage. (garage door has been tilted)

From now on, the ball returns to the player after falling into the car and falling out of the garage.

Audio for the TV match is now louder.

Fixed a bug with disappearing channels on TV.

Fixed a bug with the compass marker for a placed object after saving/loading the game.

Fixed a bug with too dark cans on a level with a pub.

Fixed bug with blocked PC setting in mission "Do you want to earn some money?" - Thanks to Rose Redfoxx for the information on our Discord server!

Fixed bad descriptions for the new workshop mission - thanks to Yangster for the information on our Discord server!

We are constantly working on more updates that will bring new content to the game, which will make the fun even better! We are planning another big update for the christmas season, so stay tuned, because it's worth it!

See You!

Take IT Studio! & Gaming Factory