[Public] Steam Achievements - Update & Bugfix - 11/21/2022

Hello Exorcists!

We are updating our previous beta releases to be pushed into the main branch (with the necessary corrections and modifications).

This update has been very well received and we are delighted! We will continue to move in a direction that makes both the development team, as well as the players happy!

We still have additions and improvements that we want to make to the game and we hope you like it all.

We'll bring you details on our upcoming plans for Ghost Exorcism INC very soon, in the meantime, here's in detail what awaits you in the public update "Circus Party":

New Map: Circus "D'Hell Arte" -- A traveling circus, now abandoned in the middle of nowhere. After several urban exploration groups experienced paranormal events, the worst of which causing teenagers to go missing, it was decided to cordon off the area in order to allow our teams to intervene.



(note: any entity can show up on the Circus map)

New Entity Type: Clown -- Be cautious of potentially dangerous balloons. This entity seems to prefer audio interaction. Do not hesitate to bring your spirit-box to assist in detecting anomalies.



(note: the Clown entity can show up on any map)

Steam Achievements are here! This first batch of Steam Achievements contains 61 achievements. We have plans to continue adding achievements in the future as well!

We have improved the animation of entities hitting doors.

We've added a "Moths" page to the Encyclopedia (non-evidence category).

Updated several pieces of information in the Encyclopedia, and combined the "Visible" and "Audible" icons, where necessary.

We've added (and alternated) a few wooden-door sound effects.

We have made under-the-hood improvements to general player movement (interpolation).

Thanks to player feedback, we have found one major cause of floating/stuck equipment, and have implement some securities to try to resolve this. Let us know if you have any more floating or stuck equipment!

We have fixed a problem which caused entities to appear to lag while they walked around, to non-host (client) players.

We have fixed a bug which would cause doors, when broken by an entity, to sometimes "blast off" the hinges. The number of door-related-fatalities should go down, now! Please do not hesitate to let us know if you find any more rocket-propelled doors!

We have corrected a bug which caused a small "/10" text to display on the player's left hand.

(Tutorial) We have fixed some of the surface writing, which is found in the tutorial.

(All Maps) We have found and fixed errors which sometimes caused broken doors to not be effected by physics.

(All Maps) We have fixed the "dark/grey/black" ground texture which plagued several areas in many maps. Most noteworthy being "Fort Samael". The ground should no longer have deep grey void-blobs!

(Pianist Manor) We have corrected the fireplace light. It will no longer bleed through the wall it is touching!

(Lost House) We have corrected another bug which could cause objects/items to fall through various surfaces and objects.

(Lost House) We have implenented fixes which should help with players getting stuck in the ceiling while going down the stairs. (Yes, this really happened to some players, I know, it's insane).

(Bamboo Temple) We have fixed a problem which caused entities to become stuck in several locations. Many important upgrades were made to pathfinding.

(Cemetery) Thanks to player feedback, we have found and fixed a writing/drawing (on a gravestone) which was not being registered by the Photo Camera correctly. We've also taken the time to make sure several other writing/drawing on gravestones are more visible.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Romanian translation has been added.

Thanks to all of the contributors, the following languages have been updated:

Simplified Chinese

Czech

Dutch

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.