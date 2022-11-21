 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 21 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.10b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes the final Act 4 Hero, and another round of bug fixes and balance updates based on player feedback for the beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.10b

  • Enabled 15th Act 4 hero in Chronicle and Singularity modes
  • Additional reworks on Samurai skills
  • Reworked Boxer's Jab skill
  • Reworked Pirate's Adaptable and Plunder skills
  • Cursed's Bone Shield is no longer dispellable
  • Changed Gunslinger's Leadstorm skill charge requirements
  • Added an icon to battle skill list to indicate when a skill is a bonus action
  • Fixed HP and MP not updating properly when hovering certain relic types in relic equip menu
  • Fixed HP and MP not updating properly when returning to party menu from relic or skill menu
  • Moved filter prompt on relic binding menu to help make it more visible
  • Fixed Burning Ember relic dealing ice instead of fire damage
  • Fixed a couple of encounters that should have allowed menu access but did not
  • Fixed Devil's Horn relic activating immediately
  • Fixed Jaguar's Pounce skill not always resetting his visual position between battles
  • Fixed Samurai's Sword Mastery quest no longer working properly after his recent changes
  • Fixed certain effects incorrectly applying negative damage to shield type skills
  • Fixed Golem's interaction with Frozen Solid and Snow Plow enemy skills
  • Fixed incorrect Attack tag on Runed Stone relic
  • Fixed crash when using Cleave skill with a character whose default attack was ranged
  • Fixed rare crash related to Wraith's Exo Suit skill
  • Fixed rare crash related to Taunt
  • Some typo fixes

