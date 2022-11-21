Patch version 0.5.10b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes the final Act 4 Hero, and another round of bug fixes and balance updates based on player feedback for the beta.
Changelog for version 0.5.10b
- Enabled 15th Act 4 hero in Chronicle and Singularity modes
- Additional reworks on Samurai skills
- Reworked Boxer's Jab skill
- Reworked Pirate's Adaptable and Plunder skills
- Cursed's Bone Shield is no longer dispellable
- Changed Gunslinger's Leadstorm skill charge requirements
- Added an icon to battle skill list to indicate when a skill is a bonus action
- Fixed HP and MP not updating properly when hovering certain relic types in relic equip menu
- Fixed HP and MP not updating properly when returning to party menu from relic or skill menu
- Moved filter prompt on relic binding menu to help make it more visible
- Fixed Burning Ember relic dealing ice instead of fire damage
- Fixed a couple of encounters that should have allowed menu access but did not
- Fixed Devil's Horn relic activating immediately
- Fixed Jaguar's Pounce skill not always resetting his visual position between battles
- Fixed Samurai's Sword Mastery quest no longer working properly after his recent changes
- Fixed certain effects incorrectly applying negative damage to shield type skills
- Fixed Golem's interaction with Frozen Solid and Snow Plow enemy skills
- Fixed incorrect Attack tag on Runed Stone relic
- Fixed crash when using Cleave skill with a character whose default attack was ranged
- Fixed rare crash related to Wraith's Exo Suit skill
- Fixed rare crash related to Taunt
- Some typo fixes
Changed depots in beta branch