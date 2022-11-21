 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 21 November 2022

Hotfix patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed issue where horn would not be present at thunder quest.
-Buffed Bear DemiGod as one player already defeated him.

