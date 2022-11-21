 Skip to content

Ski3 update for 21 November 2022

Beta release~

Build 9983671

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First beta public build is now live! Have fun!

Changes from the previous version:

Changelog

Version 0.8 Beta - November 11, 2022 (first public release!)

What's new:

  1. Added a proper Yeti / Monster animated model, instead of the old placeholder.
  2. Added more flavor on the map, which is still WIP.
  3. Changed some placeholder particles to a more final version.
  4. Changed the way the online leaderboard works; it will now compare the player's current score to the old one, and only upload it if it's higher.

Fixes:

  1. Disabled the snow deformation for now, until I fix the performance issue. On decent machines it was negligible, but on the lower end (below a GTX 1030 with 3gb vram) it got bad. I know why it's happening and I will have a fix for it, but until then it's disabled.
  2. Fixed an annoying crash that happened sometimes because of a bad texture.

