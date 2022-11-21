Beta release~

First beta public build is now live! Have fun!
Changes from the previous version:
Changelog
Version 0.8 Beta - November 11, 2022 (first public release!)
What's new:
- Added a proper Yeti / Monster animated model, instead of the old placeholder.
- Added more flavor on the map, which is still WIP.
- Changed some placeholder particles to a more final version.
- Changed the way the online leaderboard works; it will now compare the player's current score to the old one, and only upload it if it's higher.
Fixes:
- Disabled the snow deformation for now, until I fix the performance issue. On decent machines it was negligible, but on the lower end (below a GTX 1030 with 3gb vram) it got bad. I know why it's happening and I will have a fix for it, but until then it's disabled.
- Fixed an annoying crash that happened sometimes because of a bad texture.
