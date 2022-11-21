 Skip to content

Army of Ruin update for 21 November 2022

Early Access Update #7 - Small changes

Build 9983626

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing a small update with a few changes based on user feedback:

Gameplay changes:

  • Increased a bit effectiveness of both Snail weapons
  • Ker's skill can now be canceled manually by pressing the skill button again (there's a minimum 1 second duration where you can't cancel it).

Improvements:

  • Done some visual changes to the Lanterns so they don't clutter the screen as much.
  • Added an option to completely hide the equipment/experience bar while playing.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed enemy speed boosts affecting specific enemies (Golems, Ghosts, etc) more than intended.

