Early Access Update #7 - Small changes

Hi!
Today we're releasing a small update with a few changes based on user feedback:
Gameplay changes:
- Increased a bit effectiveness of both Snail weapons
- Ker's skill can now be canceled manually by pressing the skill button again (there's a minimum 1 second duration where you can't cancel it).
Improvements:
- Done some visual changes to the Lanterns so they don't clutter the screen as much.
- Added an option to completely hide the equipment/experience bar while playing.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed enemy speed boosts affecting specific enemies (Golems, Ghosts, etc) more than intended.
Changed files in this update