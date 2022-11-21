 Skip to content

东方梦无境 ～ Dreamland of Infinity update for 21 November 2022

更新 2022/11/21

Share · View all patches · Build 9983580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added pause related tutorials.
Added purple cherry to the dream diary.
Updated Cirno's effects to fix the lagging problem.
Fixed the performance of the Saigyou Ayakashi building.
Fixed some text errors.

