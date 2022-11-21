Added pause related tutorials.
Added purple cherry to the dream diary.
Updated Cirno's effects to fix the lagging problem.
Fixed the performance of the Saigyou Ayakashi building.
Fixed some text errors.
东方梦无境 ～ Dreamland of Infinity update for 21 November 2022
更新 2022/11/21
