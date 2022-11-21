 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kiteboarding Pro update for 21 November 2022

November Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9983430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New board skins: Tona Flow Green, Tona Flow Classic, Surfboard Short
  • Introducing C-kites
  • C-Kites have less hangtime, more aggressive kiteloops, more pop, different turning radius, less upwind abilities
  • Surfboards now with improved upwind abilities
  • Bow kites have less pop, more hangtime, more upwind abilities, less aggressive kiteloops

Changed files in this update

KBP_Windows_0.1 Depot 1629302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link