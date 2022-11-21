- New board skins: Tona Flow Green, Tona Flow Classic, Surfboard Short
- Introducing C-kites
- C-Kites have less hangtime, more aggressive kiteloops, more pop, different turning radius, less upwind abilities
- Surfboards now with improved upwind abilities
- Bow kites have less pop, more hangtime, more upwind abilities, less aggressive kiteloops
Kiteboarding Pro update for 21 November 2022
November Update 2
