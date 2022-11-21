 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 21 November 2022

Patch Notes[11.21.2022]

Patch Notes[11.21.2022]

Bug Fix:

  1. After an adviser cannot be recruited immediately after the arbitration, and when recruited again, it does not accumulate the previous value.
  2. Fixed some display bugs related to industrial building road connections
  3. Fixed an issue that would still keep the industrial chain bonus active after the connected road to respective buildings in the chain is razed.
  4. Fixed fire disaster icon displaying Level 0
  5. Fix several occlusion failures on the greenhouse due to snow
  6. Agriculture Institute building skin no longer disappears when used
  7. Fixed spelling errors in some texts in Adviser Training panel in English version.
  8. Fixed some issues with the construction plan description boxes in English UI.
  9. Refugee events now correctly trigger in Hongye freeplay too, after completing Season Vale.
  10. Fixed an error while razing the roads, which would be triggered after razing a set of road and clicking on the next set of roads.
  11. Fixed an issue where the horse disappears when the player saves two archives in a row (save one, load the save, and save again)
  12. Fixed the issue where the Grand Fair opens in challenge land, and the cutscene displayed in Hongye freeplay rather than the challenge land.
  13. Skins purchased from mysterious merchants no longer disappear. When you are loading a saved game, disappeared skins will be correctly restored.
  14. Fixed the gliders being stuck on the airships
  15. Fixed the courier station occasionally disappears

Optimizations:

Gameplay Optimizations:

  1. Optimized adviser arbitration trigger events, and advisers who is satisfied with the salary will not propose arbitrations anymore.
  2. Optimized tips for the Adviser Residence correctly convey the relationship between Adviser Residence radius and regular Residences
  3. When in "move/upgrade/raze" modes from RMB, mouse is prohibited from opening UI panels.
  4. Optimize text description of Talent>Adviser>Promote

Other Adjustment:

