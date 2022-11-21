Patch Notes[11.21.2022]

Bug Fix:
- After an adviser cannot be recruited immediately after the arbitration, and when recruited again, it does not accumulate the previous value.
- Fixed some display bugs related to industrial building road connections
- Fixed an issue that would still keep the industrial chain bonus active after the connected road to respective buildings in the chain is razed.
- Fixed fire disaster icon displaying Level 0
- Fix several occlusion failures on the greenhouse due to snow
- Agriculture Institute building skin no longer disappears when used
- Fixed spelling errors in some texts in Adviser Training panel in English version.
- Fixed some issues with the construction plan description boxes in English UI.
- Refugee events now correctly trigger in Hongye freeplay too, after completing Season Vale.
- Fixed an error while razing the roads, which would be triggered after razing a set of road and clicking on the next set of roads.
- Fixed an issue where the horse disappears when the player saves two archives in a row (save one, load the save, and save again)
- Fixed the issue where the Grand Fair opens in challenge land, and the cutscene displayed in Hongye freeplay rather than the challenge land.
- Skins purchased from mysterious merchants no longer disappear. When you are loading a saved game, disappeared skins will be correctly restored.
- Fixed the gliders being stuck on the airships
- Fixed the courier station occasionally disappears
Optimizations:
Gameplay Optimizations:
- Optimized adviser arbitration trigger events, and advisers who is satisfied with the salary will not propose arbitrations anymore.
- Optimized tips for the Adviser Residence correctly convey the relationship between Adviser Residence radius and regular Residences
- When in "move/upgrade/raze" modes from RMB, mouse is prohibited from opening UI panels.
- Optimize text description of Talent>Adviser>Promote
