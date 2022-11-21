To support further abilities, ability system got overhauled!
Update:
- Ability system overhaul!
- Added new ability: Freeze
- Added new ability: Leech
- Less flashlight spawn rate on each level
- Ambusher now wears flashlight helmets mainly for the protection of his head, really
- Wanderer now has higher hp, since he is not so bright
- Enemies and players will no longer collide with items
- Improved some UIs
- Improved attack system, the longer you charge, the more damage you deal
Changed files in this update