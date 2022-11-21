 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 21 November 2022

Ability System Overhaul!

Share · View all patches · Build 9983125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To support further abilities, ability system got overhauled!

Update:

  • Ability system overhaul!
  • Added new ability: Freeze
  • Added new ability: Leech
  • Less flashlight spawn rate on each level
  • Ambusher now wears flashlight helmets mainly for the protection of his head, really
  • Wanderer now has higher hp, since he is not so bright
  • Enemies and players will no longer collide with items
  • Improved some UIs
  • Improved attack system, the longer you charge, the more damage you deal

