- Improvements in pathfinding of units
- Fixes in the system of sending orders to units
- Fixes of sound settings
- Improvements to the castle UI
- Changes in the way damage is calculated
- Changes in the appearance of interactive buildings on the map
Clash II update for 21 November 2022
Update Notes For 21 November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
