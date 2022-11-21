 Skip to content

Clash II update for 21 November 2022

Update Notes For 21 November

Build 9983098

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements in pathfinding of units
  • Fixes in the system of sending orders to units
  • Fixes of sound settings
  • Improvements to the castle UI
  • Changes in the way damage is calculated
  • Changes in the appearance of interactive buildings on the map

