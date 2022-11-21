 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 21 November 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.3.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Rooms that fire inspector failed to get to using stairs are now added to inspection report
  • You can now build atriums on top of existing rooms if they have the exact same ground plan

Fixes

  • Fixed tutorial illustrations sometimes not showing up
  • Fixed too aggressive culling of big objects seen through windows of lower floors
  • Fixed all list views not working correctly in main menu and new game screen
  • Fixed benches not working anymore, as they weren't being counted as seats

Changed files in this update

Software Inc. Windows Depot 362621
Software Inc. Linux Depot 362622
Software Inc. Mac Depot 362623
Software Inc. Window 64 Depot 362624
