Patch notes for Beta 1.3.11

Changes
- Rooms that fire inspector failed to get to using stairs are now added to inspection report
- You can now build atriums on top of existing rooms if they have the exact same ground plan
Fixes
- Fixed tutorial illustrations sometimes not showing up
- Fixed too aggressive culling of big objects seen through windows of lower floors
- Fixed all list views not working correctly in main menu and new game screen
- Fixed benches not working anymore, as they weren't being counted as seats
