2022.11.21文本内容更新

1.对游戏文本进行了大量修正（包括错别字、语法错误、表述不当等），修正内容不影响任何核心剧情发展。
2.对FILE中的愿望片段和记忆碎片的格式进行了修正。
3.对OPTIONS中的操作指南进行了修正。
非常感谢各位玩家在评论区留下的宝贵意见，我们会不断改进的！
LIP制作组
2022.11.21
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.对游戏文本进行了大量修正（包括错别字、语法错误、表述不当等），修正内容不影响任何核心剧情发展。
2.对FILE中的愿望片段和记忆碎片的格式进行了修正。
3.对OPTIONS中的操作指南进行了修正。
非常感谢各位玩家在评论区留下的宝贵意见，我们会不断改进的！
LIP制作组
2022.11.21
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update