 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

边缘项目 / Living Island Project update for 21 November 2022

2022.11.21文本内容更新

Share · View all patches · Build 9982865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.对游戏文本进行了大量修正（包括错别字、语法错误、表述不当等），修正内容不影响任何核心剧情发展。

2.对FILE中的愿望片段和记忆碎片的格式进行了修正。

3.对OPTIONS中的操作指南进行了修正。

非常感谢各位玩家在评论区留下的宝贵意见，我们会不断改进的！

LIP制作组
2022.11.21

Changed files in this update

Depot 1756841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link