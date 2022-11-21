0.71.100:
- terrain:
- virtual texturing system rewritten to be atlas-based, not using hardware tiled resource Tier 2 feature
- now supports 64k * 64k virtual texture resolution per chunk
- Editor:
- added GLTF export feature. You can export GLTF and GLB files with the save button in the editor (by @megumumpkin )
- GLTF importer improvements: avoid negative scaling correction on imported objects (by @megumumpkin )
- terrain prop asset configuration file: customize terrain object placement with props.ini configuration file
- terrain grass configuration file: customize grass properties with grass.ini configuration file
Changed files in this update