Wicked Engine update for 21 November 2022

v0.71.100

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.71.100:

  • terrain:
  • virtual texturing system rewritten to be atlas-based, not using hardware tiled resource Tier 2 feature
  • now supports 64k * 64k virtual texture resolution per chunk
  • Editor:
  • added GLTF export feature. You can export GLTF and GLB files with the save button in the editor (by @megumumpkin )
  • GLTF importer improvements: avoid negative scaling correction on imported objects (by @megumumpkin )
  • terrain prop asset configuration file: customize terrain object placement with props.ini configuration file
  • terrain grass configuration file: customize grass properties with grass.ini configuration file

