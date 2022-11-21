Stacklands v1.2.6

Hello! Here are some more bug fixes and balance changes!
Fixed Steam Cloud not working on macOS
Fixed a bug where you could not grab cards when playing on Steam Deck or with controller
Fixed a bug where items with a "Heal Lowest" special hit would damage instead of heal
Fixed a bug where poisoning an enemy would complete the "Have a poisoned Villager" quest
Changed Advanced Archipelago pack to contain more advanced enemies
Skeleton can now spawn with Morning Star
Nerfed Seagull
Nerfed Demon
