Stacklands update for 21 November 2022

Stacklands v1.2.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some more bug fixes and balance changes!

  • Fixed Steam Cloud not working on macOS

  • Fixed a bug where you could not grab cards when playing on Steam Deck or with controller

  • Fixed a bug where items with a "Heal Lowest" special hit would damage instead of heal

  • Fixed a bug where poisoning an enemy would complete the "Have a poisoned Villager" quest

  • Changed Advanced Archipelago pack to contain more advanced enemies

  • Skeleton can now spawn with Morning Star

  • Nerfed Seagull

  • Nerfed Demon

  • The Stacklands Team

