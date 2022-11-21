Patch notes: v0.6.130 (2022.11.21)

v0.6.130 (2022.11.21)
- [Balance] Mega Asteroid will be once per game event (only in Challenging difficulty)
- [Balance] When your ship is moving, Meteoroids, Asteroids, Storage Capsules and Stasis Pods will not follow your ship
- [Balance] Add a new game modifier that allows disabling selected story events
- [UI/UX] Load materials before checking skill levels on construction tasks, to prevent confusing skill check failures for "Hauling"
- [Bug] Fix Turrets would shoot at the location where Breach Capsule would land right after capsule spawns
- [Bug] Fix selecting landed storage capsules would display their former trajectories
