Stardeus update for 21 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.130 (2022.11.21)

  • [Balance] Mega Asteroid will be once per game event (only in Challenging difficulty)
  • [Balance] When your ship is moving, Meteoroids, Asteroids, Storage Capsules and Stasis Pods will not follow your ship
  • [Balance] Add a new game modifier that allows disabling selected story events
  • [UI/UX] Load materials before checking skill levels on construction tasks, to prevent confusing skill check failures for "Hauling"
  • [Bug] Fix Turrets would shoot at the location where Breach Capsule would land right after capsule spawns
  • [Bug] Fix selecting landed storage capsules would display their former trajectories

