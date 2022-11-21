 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloodholic update for 21 November 2022

2022.11.21-Update content

Share · View all patches · Build 9981864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified the plot at the end of the Aiden line,
and some vertical drawing display problems.
Added new bgm.

Changed files in this update

Bloodholic Depot 1188711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link