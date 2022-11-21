v2.3.1 Check out what's new!

Patch notes for v2.3.1:
DualShock 4 Emulation:
● Feedback adjustments which could possibily fix vibration issues.
Translations:
● Updated the following languages:
- Simplified Chinese
- Polish
- Indonesian
- Dutch
