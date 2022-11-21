 Skip to content

DSX update for 21 November 2022

v2.3.1 Check out what's new!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for v2.3.1:

DualShock 4 Emulation:

● Feedback adjustments which could possibily fix vibration issues.

Translations:

● Updated the following languages:

  • Simplified Chinese
  • Polish
  • Indonesian
  • Dutch

