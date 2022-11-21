 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

依盖之书 book of yog update for 21 November 2022

Patch Notes of Nov. 21st

Share · View all patches · Build 9981704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Commander, we started a temporary server maintenance on 16：45 (UTC+8) Nov. 21st to fix the following issues.

Bug Fixes and Optimization

  1. Fixed the game stuck issue after map chaning in Misty Area.
  2. Reduced Monster HP in Misty Area.
  3. Fixed an issue of abnormal guild boss battles.
  4. Fixed an issue that the Front bonus provided by the Chathedral level did not take effect in the arena.
  5. Fixed the issue that the gear skills of Zen’s Gaze and Veil of Nox do not take effect.
  6. Fixed an issue that players are still able to give gift after Favoribility reaching level 10.
  7. Fixed the issue that hunting damage was not effective.
  8. Fixed the issue of abnormal damage dealt of Fleur of the Heart.
  9. Fixed the issue that the Guardian Front Effect "increase on constitution " did not take effect.

The Book of Yog Team

Changed files in this update

依盖之书 Beta Test x64 Depot 1097435
  • Loading history…
依盖之书 Development x64 Depot 1097436
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link