Patch Notes of Nov. 21st

Dear Commander, we started a temporary server maintenance on 16：45 (UTC+8) Nov. 21st to fix the following issues.
Bug Fixes and Optimization
- Fixed the game stuck issue after map chaning in Misty Area.
- Reduced Monster HP in Misty Area.
- Fixed an issue of abnormal guild boss battles.
- Fixed an issue that the Front bonus provided by the Chathedral level did not take effect in the arena.
- Fixed the issue that the gear skills of Zen’s Gaze and Veil of Nox do not take effect.
- Fixed an issue that players are still able to give gift after Favoribility reaching level 10.
- Fixed the issue that hunting damage was not effective.
- Fixed the issue of abnormal damage dealt of Fleur of the Heart.
- Fixed the issue that the Guardian Front Effect "increase on constitution " did not take effect.
The Book of Yog Team
Changed files in this update