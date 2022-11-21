 Skip to content

Uncharted Space - project 3062 update for 21 November 2022

21/11/2022 Readjusted battlefield operations, the music, and the arts.

21/11/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Readjusted battlefield operations. Box selection no longer requires pressing the CTRL key.
  2. Battlefields can now be resized with the mouse wheel.
  3. Adjusted the music & sound effects.
  4. Adjusted the arts.

