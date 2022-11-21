21/11/2022 Readjusted battlefield operations, the music, and the arts.

- Readjusted battlefield operations. Box selection no longer requires pressing the CTRL key.
- Battlefields can now be resized with the mouse wheel.
- Adjusted the music & sound effects.
- Adjusted the arts.
Uncharted Space - project 3062 update for 21 November 2022
