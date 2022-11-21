Perseus - Free Trial - Update 4

- Changed Survivor mode controls to be fully auto, you no longer need to aim, the character will attack the nearest enemy.
- Reworked Flamethrower; Flamethrower is now a passive ability that triggers by attacking enemies, has a cooldown of 9 seconds.
- Removed Flamethrowers and Bombs from the shopkeeper.
- Changed the lighting to be night.
- Fixed a bug where some abilities are not being cast and go on cooldown.
- Increased performance in Survivor mode.
Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 21 November 2022
Patchnotes
