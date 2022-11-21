 Skip to content

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Free Trial update for 21 November 2022

Perseus - Free Trial - Update 4

Build 9981166 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Changed Survivor mode controls to be fully auto, you no longer need to aim, the character will attack the nearest enemy.
  • Reworked Flamethrower; Flamethrower is now a passive ability that triggers by attacking enemies, has a cooldown of 9 seconds.
  • Removed Flamethrowers and Bombs from the shopkeeper.
  • Changed the lighting to be night.
  • Fixed a bug where some abilities are not being cast and go on cooldown.
  • Increased performance in Survivor mode.

