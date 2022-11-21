 Skip to content

EpicSurvivors update for 21 November 2022

Patch 0.05

Patch 0.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Fixed some skill issue
2.remove ground spawn blood decal (cause huge frame rate drop)
3.AI optimization
4.Increase monster spawn rate
5.Balance some overpower skill
6.Add 4 languages support

There will be more content soon.

