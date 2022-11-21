Patch 0.05

1.Fixed some skill issue
2.remove ground spawn blood decal (cause huge frame rate drop)
3.AI optimization
4.Increase monster spawn rate
5.Balance some overpower skill
6.Add 4 languages support
There will be more content soon.
